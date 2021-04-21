Fan mod aims to restore wall-running in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

A new fan-made Cyberpunk 2077 mod will bring back wall-running, a feature that was initially teased for the game prior to release.

READ MORE: The state of game streaming in 2021

The modification, which is available on NexusMods, is still early in development. In its current state, the mod allows players to run along walls and aim and shoot weapons. In order to engage the wall run, players must double jump close to the wall which will start the animation.

Advertisement

Saturne, the modder, described it as a work in progress, telling players: “Don’t expect anything sick, it’s barely usable at the moment, it’s more of a proof of concept for myself.”

There are already a number of known bugs in the mod, such as players being able to die from fall damage while attempting to wall-run and some problems with collision detection. The mod doesn’t work on all walls yet either.

Wall-running was a feature initially shown off by CD Projekt Red in 2018. Shown in a gameplay reveal demo during E3 2018, the player-character could run along walls and attach to them using Mantis Blades. By the time Cyberpunk 2077 released, the feature was gone.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched last year to criticism from fans and critics alike. Performance issues and numerous bugs led to fans requesting refunds. The game’s poor performance on PS4 prompted Sony to remove it from its digital storefront. Niether Sony or CD Projekt Red have announced when the game will likely return.

In the time since then, CD Projekt Red has released several updates for the title, reiterating its intention to support the game for years to come with free and paid DLC.

Advertisement

Regardless of Cyberpunk 2077’s shortfalls, CD Projekt Red shared its estimated profits and consolidated sales revenues for 2020.

CD Projekt RED expects a net profit of 1154million PLN (USD$304million) as well as a consolidated revenue of 2139million PLN ($563million).