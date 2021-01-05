Fans react to ‘Skyrim”s upcoming 10th anniversary

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim has been trending on Twitter as fans anticipate the upcoming 10th anniversary of the game.

Released in 2011, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim is the fifth game in Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls series. Since its release it has gone on to generate critical acclaim, and record breaking sales, with estimates putting the lifetime sales of the series between 20 and 30 million copies worldwide.

Fans have taken to twitter with excitement on realisation of the news, noting that the amount of time that has passed since the last instalment is double the time between Oblivion and Skyrim.

skyrim will be 10 years old this year, in case anyone was interested in aging instantaneously — Stephen Georg (@Stephen_Georg) January 5, 2021

Skyrim turns 10 years old in 2021, can you believe that — Rebecca (@forestminish) December 29, 2020

Others have speculated that this may be the year that a full remaster of the game is announced, capitalising on its popularity. Five years after its launch, a special edition was made available with remastered art and effects

Skyrim turning 10 this year is pretty shocking.. still one of my favorite games of all time — Stealth (@BlackStealth89) January 5, 2021

@bethesda I love y’all, I do but please don’t y’all dare make a “10 year anniversary special next-gen ultimate edition” of Skyrim. All we want is ES6….that’s all….please I’m begging you🙅🏾👏🏾🙏🏾 — Baron Jersey (@GasMaskXzay) January 4, 2021

Thanks to the backwards compatibility capabilities of the Xbox Series X, the Xbox One version of Skyrim: Special Edition is moddable to play at 1080p and 60fps. Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry reported extensively on the technical reasoning behind the mod.

The Elder Scrolls has already made headlines this year thanks to a tweet posted by the official account on New Year’s Day that showed a map of the Skyrim region, and the message “Transcribe the past and map the future.”

Despite this teaser, it is likely that fans will have to wait a while to see a follow up to Skyrim. In May 2020, Bethesda senior VP of marketing and communications Pete Hines said that The Elder Scrolls VI will only be released “years from now”, adding that it will only launch after another hyped Bethesda game, Starfield.