Fan recreates record-breaking ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ trailer in ‘Minecraft’

A fan-led project has carefully recreated the record-breaking first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in Minecraft – check it out below.

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released December 2023, giving fans their first taste of the Vice City-inspired world. Now, Boranium Art have created a shot-for-shot remake of the trailer within Minecraft.

The 105-second clip features in-jokes, a number of herobrines and a whole lot of neon ambience – check it out below.

Speaking to PCGamer, Boranium Art’s Ray Escobar confirmed he created the trailer alongside three collaborators over a six-week period. He also called the mash-up a “no-brainer”. Assets were built in Minecraft before being exported to Unreal Engine 5, where Escopar then spent “hours” adjusting the lighting while characters were animated in Autodesk Maya.

Set in the state of Leonida and Vice City – fictional stand-ins for Florida and Miami City – GTA6 will be the “most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet,” according to Rockstar Games.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is due for release in 2025. While publisher Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that the game will be launching on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, there has been no mention of a PC version.

In other news, T-Pain is apparently working with Rockstar Games on Grand Theft Auto 6.

During an interview, T-Pain explained that he used to be an active member of the GTA role-playing server NoPixel before being asked to quit because of the conflict of interest. “I started working on Grand Theft Auto 6, and [Rockstar] told me I couldn’t do role-play anymore because it kind of goes against [their rules],” said T-Pain.

It’s led to a number of fans speculating that the studio are recruiting Florida-based artists to help shape the world of the upcoming game.