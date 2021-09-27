NewsGaming News

Fan recreates trilogy of movie posters using ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

“Simply amazing” said developers at Insomniac Games

By Ali Shutler
Marvel's Spider-Man
Marvel's Spider-Man. Credit: Insomniac Games

A graphic designer has decided to recreate Spider-Man movie posters using nothing but the photo mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Helped by the inclusion of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man suits, self-taught digital artist @ursRockrider set himself the challenge of recreating the poster for 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man using nothing but assets found within Marvel’s Spider-Man

“The buildings, web and everything you see in this poster” were taken from within the game, he explained on Twitter while sharing his creation.

Replying to the community manager of developers Insomniac Games, he showed the two images that helped him create Spidey. While in this tweet, you can compare the original poster and the one created in Marvel’s Spider-Man photo mode.

Not stopping there though, he then set about redoing the poster for 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

“The most hardest recreation poster I’ve ever done! I put double the effort to get the most accurate position, color tone and everything to (look as much) like the original as possible,” he wrote on Twitter. “Yes what you’re seeing is all from IN-GAME!”

“Wow, another awesome poster recreation from Rock,” said developers, sharing the art.

To finish off the set, he took on the poster for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“The final quest to complete my Spider-Man poster recreation trilogy! I picked this challenging poster from Homecoming out of all the easiest ones. The characters, rocks, particles, all the assets straight from the Insomniac Games’ in-game!”

Based on the hashtags, it’s safe to assume all the above were created with the PS5 version of the game.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released sometime in 2023. The game will see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales facing off against Venom and maybe even Kraven the Hunter, if the trailer is anything to go by.

