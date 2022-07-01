Fan spent over £34,000 to ask Nintendo bosses to make another ‘F-Zero’ game

A “die-hard” fan spent over £34,000 on Nintendo stock so he could attend an annual shareholder meeting and ask about the future of the F-Zero franchise.

Launching in 1990, F-Zero went on to spawn a variety of sequels but there’s been no new entry in the series since 2004’s F-Zero Climax. However, F-Zero character Captain Falcon has been a mainstay of the Super Smash Bros. series while F-Zero X was recently made available for Nintendo Switch, via its online back catalogue.

Well, one fan wanted to know what Nintendo’s plans are for the franchise. According to Insider, the self-confessed “die-hard” fan bought 100 shares earlier this year and went on to ask Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa whether the company had considered relaunching some fan-favorite game franchises, specifically F-Zero, during an annual shareholder meeting.

Advertisement

According to VGC (and confirmed by Insider) Furukaka replied by saying “it is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games.”

“We are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes that can be enjoyed by many players,” added Shinya Takahashi, the company’s managing executive officer. “We cannot tell you if there are any plans for future remakes of any specific game, but, during development, we are always thinking about various possibilities that players can enjoy.”

Earlier this year, former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé said he believes the company could still revive F-Zero.

“Nintendo developers were always experimenting with different gameplay styles, always thinking about where a unique experience could be applied back, either to an existing franchise or maybe creating a new franchise,” he explained.

“My bet is that somewhere in the Kyoto development centres, some developer is playing around with an idea that might be applied to F-Zero,” Fils-Aimé continued. “It’s never a situation, at least in my experience, where the company makes a conscious decision not to continue supporting X-Y-Z franchise. Historically it just hasn’t worked that way, not when I was there.”

Advertisement

In other news, Nintendo has launched a Nintendo Switch repair subscription service in Japan, which allows for up to six repairs per year.