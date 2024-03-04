Fans are mashing up Caroline Polachek songs with ‘Zelda’ classics

Fans have been creating mashups between Caroline Polachek songs and iconic scores from The Legend Of Zelda.

The trend first started back in 2022 when Polachek shared a TikTok video of her reacting to The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time’s ‘Gerudo Valley’ theme, cut with her own ’Sunset’ – taken from the 2023 album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’.

Since then, a couple more fan-made remixes have made their way online. One features Polachek’s ‘Blood And Butter’, recreated in the style of Wind Waker, while another brings together her track ‘Billions’ with the ‘Fairy Fountain’ theme from Ocarina Of Time.

Sharing the three tracks, YouTuber Bjorkspears wrote: “Caroline Polachek mashups with Legend Of Zelda music is probably my new fetish.”

caroline polachek mashups with legend of zelda music is probably my new fetish pic.twitter.com/r9x69nh19G — 𐚁 (@bjorkspears) March 3, 2024

The tweet has since been shared over 1,000 times, with the original creator saying the attention has come “at a really good time” as they’re working on more.

In a follow-up tweet, Jae Foster – AKA imchillaxx – shared images of ‘Zora’s Domain’ being reworked with ‘Crude Drawing Of An Angel’

Last year, imchillaxx went viral with a mash-up of Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and Radiohead songs, bringing together ‘Weird Fishes’, ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’, and ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’.

also for anyone asking for more caroline polachek zelda mixes, you should follow cause…. pic.twitter.com/mv6Pzp8zCH — jae foster (@jaeeefoster) March 3, 2024

This isn’t Polachek’s first foray into the world of gaming either. In a 2019 interview with Pitchfork she spoke about her love of Magic:The Gathering and how it influenced debut album ‘Pang’.

“Besides the strategy aspect of it, the aesthetic is so amazing,” she said. “The game has been around since ’93 and the artwork has gone through so many iterations that you can see different eras of illustration very clearly. Some of it is really futuristic, some takes place in this imaginary European medieval zone. The new version is all based on fairy tales.“

“The cards influenced me to want a sense of interconnectivity and symbolism in the album’s visuals,” Polachek added. “I love this idea that you don’t have to express something in one package, that you can spread it out over the course of many gestures and iterations.”

In other news Marty O’Donnell, the composer of Halo and Destiny, has announced he is running for a seat in the United States Congress and will support Donald Trump in the upcoming Presidential Election.