Fans are recreating iconic album covers as PlayStation 1 games

Fans are recreating iconic album artworks in the style of janky PlayStation 1 game covers.

Over the past few days, X user wxrldprinceii has shared a series of images that see modern-day classic records transformed to look like PS1 games.

Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’, Lady Gaga’s ‘The Fame Monster’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die’, Charli XCX’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and Caroline Polachek’s ‘Desire, I Want To Turn To You’ have all been featured, with each cover racking up plenty of views and reposts across social media.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You (PS1) pic.twitter.com/4OPJTS79YC — shy ✫彡 (@wxrldprinceii) March 21, 2024

Of course, this viral success hasn’t come without criticism. Responding to complaints that the images are far more polished than PlayStation 1-era games, wxrldprinceii wrote: “Reminder that this is what PS1 covers looked like! They rarely used in game stuff for the art, so pls stop @ing me saying it doesn’t look like a PS1 game because it’s not meant to!”

reminder that this is what PS1 covers looked like! they rarely used in game stuff for the art, so pls stop @ ing me saying it doesn’t look like a PS1 game cause it’s not MEANT TOOOO AHHHH pic.twitter.com/JhDOY87Ro6 — shy ✫彡 (@wxrldprinceii) March 21, 2024

Several other creators have also gotten involved in the trend, with hussi_maraj sharing reworked takes on Grimes’ ‘Art Angels’ and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday’.

I would play this all day everyday! pic.twitter.com/ZeP1MvhYAT — Hussi (@hussi_maraj) March 22, 2024

Other people have taken issue with the AI filter used to create these pieces, when artists have been creating their own low-poly images for several years now. “We’re all against AI sooooo much until it’s something cute and aesthetic,” wrote one user, while another jokingly added: “PS1 Caroline Polachek is HARMING society!!”

Earlier this week Ubisoft unveiled its new research project – an AI-powered NPC that is set to make conversations within games “more real”. However, the internet wasn’t so keen and swiftly trashed the project.

Speaking to NME recently, Baldur’s Gate 3 actor Samantha Béart said: “Automation has replaced so many things already, and I’m not surprised it’s coming for art. If enough people don’t mind AI, or if it’s allowed to creep in, we’re in trouble.”

At the start of the month, rising UK hardcore/art-punk band Static Dress announced plans to release a GameBoy Color game inspired by their debut album.