Fans are speculating that a Legend Of Zelda theme park could be in the works after producer Eiji Aonuma was spotted in a behind-the-scenes video at Orlando’s Universal Studios.

As it stands, the Mario-themed Super Nintendo World is open at both Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood, with further areas planned for Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Orlando Resort. A Donkey Kong expansion is also being built at Japan, but this new clip has fans thinking a Zelda world is on the cards.

The video in question was released by Universal in an attempt to show the public what everyday life was like at its parks for employees, as well as teasing what the future had to offer. However, the clip also showed Aonuma standing next to Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto, wearing a hi-vis and a hardhat (via Eurogamer).

Following the clip, a handful of fans shared their speculation that Universal was looking at creating a Legend Of Zelda world before the video was swiftly removed from the internet, fuelling speculation even further. You can see the image here.

The Legend of Zelda Producer Eiji Aonuma has been spotted wearing construction gear in an Instagram video for Universal Studios Orlando Epic Universe along with Shigeru Miyamoto! Does this mean a Zelda World is coming?!

(credit to @TokyoGameLife) pic.twitter.com/Qe9WBp6xYN — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 25, 2024

Years ago, the internet was full of rumours that a Legend Of Zelda ride would replace the existing Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands Of Adventure but nothing concrete was ever announced. However, the upcoming Zelda live-action film may have reignited those plans.

In a statement to fans and gamers following the announcement last year, Shigeru Miyamoto said he has been working on a live-action Legend Of Zelda film “for many years now”.

“I have asked Avi (Arad, a former chief operating officer of Marvel Entertainment) to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.” Release date, cast and plot have yet to be announced.

