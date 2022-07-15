Fans criticise new ‘Diablo Immortal’ event for lacklustre rewards

Diablo Immortal has been met with further criticism from the community, this time regarding the game’s Hungering Moon event.

The event, which runs from July 15-17, rewards players with The Moon’s Favour after completing all seven of the tasks included. The Moon’s Favour converts to a single legendary crest (which can be used to earn gems), three rare crests, and 25 Aspiran’s keys.

This has led to ire from fans in regards to Blizzard’s stingy distribution of legendary crests. It’s worth noting that the season two battle pass of the game removed one of the legendary crests, replacing it with a rare crest. This essentially means that upon completing both this event along with the season two battle pass, players will have earned the same amount of legendary crests that they did just from finishing season one’s battle pass.

Additionally, the actual quality of the event’s content has been a point of contention. One Reddit user by the name u/halcyonandon made a post in the Diablo Immortal subreddit stating “there’s no story here, no monsters, no NPCs, no environmental changes. They didn’t even try to add event bundles for a cash grab. The rewards are just scraps and things you get more of with just a little bit of farming.”

The post then goes on to point out the flavour text that reads “Serve it blindly and satiate its hunger… and you even may gain its favour” comes across as an “insulting metaphor” for the game as a whole.

Diablo Immortal ended up with the lowest user score on Metacritic soon after its release, with the main point of contention being the game’s monetisation, with it reportedly costing £87,000 to reach the highest stats within the game. Despite this, the game ended up making £19.6million in its first two weeks.

