Fans find possible ‘GTA 6’ clue in Rockstar’s latest video

Fans seem to have pieced together a mystery that may be linked to GTA 6, finding coordinates to a winding road in Virginia that resembles roman numerals.

READ MORE: ‘Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’ remakes might be coming next year

The latest GTA Online update was announced with a quick teaser video from Rockstar, who didn’t give too much away. At the bottom of the video, however, were some coordinates, which fans of the series entered into Google Maps in the hopes of finding an easter egg.

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

The coordinates led them to Middle Mountain Trail, a winding road in Virginia, seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Interestingly, the road takes the shape of the roman numeral for 6 – VI.

38.527A N; 79.6129A Whttps://t.co/KIW15pKlyf Credits for discovering "VI": https://t.co/i83s2xjvIm The only job I had was to get the exact coordinate, get each image square from the gmaps and reassemble the entire image, making the image look better.https://t.co/gNO4UKVosT pic.twitter.com/3YpEiQ0aPw — wellgamer789 (@welltest789) November 23, 2020

GTA fans quickly began to speculate that this may be some kind of hint, something to highlight a possible release, perhaps. Many seem convinced of the road’s significance, and have pointed out that Rockstar are unlikely to have chosen this winding path at random.

Over on Reddit, some have suggested this may mean GTA 6 will be set in Virginia, or at least that an announcement is in the works.

Advertisement

After seven years of waiting, fans may simply be becoming impatient, however. It is possible that Rockstar – knowing their fanbase – are just messing with us, and that this teaser is nothing more than a joke to keep us on our toes.