Fans react as Mario voice actor Charles Martinet retires from role: “End of an era”

"Hats off legend"

By Adam Starkey
Charles Martinet
Charles Martinet is stepping down as the voice of Mario. CREDIT: Aaron Davidson/WireImage

Nintendo has announced Charles Martinet, the voice behind Mario, is stepping down from the role after almost three decades.

In a statement on Monday (August 21), the company said Martinet will now become a “Mario Ambassador” who will “continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario”.

“It has been an honour working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo’s statement read. “Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.”

In response to the statement, Martinet wrote: “My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo!!!!!”

Martinet first voiced the character in 1994’s Mario Teaches Typing, but was widely introduced to many in 1996’s Super Mario 64 on the Nintendo 64.

Along with Mario, the actor voiced various other Nintendo characters including Luigi, Wario and Waluigi across the Mario Kart, Luigi’s Mansion and Mario Party series.

While Chris Pratt voiced the character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Martinet made a cameo appearance as the voice of Mario and Luigi’s father, along with Giuseppe.

Many fans have since shared tributes and clips to honour Martinet’s retirement on X, formerly known as Twitter. One fan wrote: “Man, it truly is an end of an era… Ngl, this hit me deep in the feels. I wish him the best in his future endeavours and he’ll always be Mario in our hearts. Hats off legend.”

You can check out more tributes below.

As confirmed to Eurogamer, Martinet will not voice Mario or Luigi in the upcoming game Super Mario Bros. Wonder, with new voice talent taking over the roles.

“Character voice actors for Mario and/or Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be credited in the game credits, so please wait for the game to be released,” a Nintendo spokesperson said.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023.

