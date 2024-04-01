Fans really want a ‘Dino Crisis’ remake

Capcom has revealed an early glimpse of a recent player survey, with a Dino Crisis remake top of the list.

Earlier this year, Capcom launched Super Elections, which were basically a series of questions asking for feedback from the community.

“Are there any Capcom game series (including spinoff games) that you would like to see get a sequel or new game,” read one question, while another asked “if there is a game that you would like to see completely remade with the latest technology, including character design and story direction,” with the list of options including franchises like Dino Crisis, Ace Attorney, Mega Man, Devil May Cry, Lost Planet and Dead Rising.

A complaints section also invited fans to tell Capcom they were too slow to release sequels or to reboot old IPs.

The so-called elections are running until April 12 but Capcom has shared an early glimpse of the results via a word cloud.

Based on over 200,000 votes, it seems that Dino Crisis is the most requested franchise to be brought back to life, with Mega Man, Resident Evil and Ace Attorney also very popular choices alongside the idea of remakes.

The first Dino Crisis was released in 1999 and spawned two sequels, a spin-off and a mobile game. However, there hasn’t been a new Dino Crisis game since 2003. There have been countless rumours about a new Dino Crisis game over the past decade though and in 2017, Capcom confirmed a new addition to the franchise would be made “if a lot of people wish”.

In 2022, Capcom announced it would be “putting together plans for our pipeline based on-demand data from the market. Going forward, we will continue to take customers’ wishes into consideration while devising our title line-up,” they added.

While there’s no promise the results of these super elections will inspire a new Dino Crisis game, Capcom knows the demand is there.

Last week, the studio released another survey asking if Dragon’s Dogma 2 players would be interested in paid expansions.