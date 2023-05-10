Fantasy Flight Games announce new ‘Star Wars: Unlimited’ TCG

Fantasy Flight Games, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, has announced a new trading card game, Star Wars: Unlimited.

Star Wars: Unlimited is set to release in 2024 described as a fast-paced, dynamic game that is easy to learn, but strategically deep. The trading card game will feature iconic heroes from the Star Wars universe, including already confirmed heroes like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia Organa and more; as well as villains like Darth Vader.

Players can also expect ships and settings seen across the franchise – including from the various television series, comic books and video games, as well as the films.

Announcing STAR WARS: Unlimited, a trading card game of unlimited possibilities! Join the clash between heroes and villains from across the STAR WARS galaxy! Learn more: https://t.co/Uc7UBwL0dN pic.twitter.com/Rhx0ktQmEN — Star Wars: Unlimited by FFG (@UnlimitedFFG) May 9, 2023

“Ensuring this game was accessible to all players was key for us, so whether you are a casual player, competitor, or collector, there’s something for everyone in this game,” said Jim Cartwright, product strategy director. “Straightforward mechanics are the driving force behind the design. It’s clean and concise with no gimmicks — a card game in its purest form.”

The TCG has been in development for the past three years and Fantasy Flight Games promises fans a release schedule of three sets per year.

Star Wars: Unlimited will also have weekly store-level community experiences and worldwide large-scale events, while the cards themselves will feature new artwork, as well as alternate cards with special variants for collectors.

“Star Wars: Unlimited is the culmination of FFG’s rich history mixed with the celebrated Star Wars brand,” said head of studio Chris Gerber. “As a studio, we are putting unprecedented resources across every department into this game. We could not be more excited to get this out into the world for everyone to experience.”

