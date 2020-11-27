Fantasy RPG ‘GreedFall’ is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles

Focus Home Interactive and developer Spiders have announced that the fantasy RPG GreedFall is making its way to next-gen systems.

Celebrating that the game has reached over 1million sales, the developer shared the news on the game’s official Twitter. GreedFall’s next-gen version is reportedly coming “following [the] community feedback”, although no release date has been announced and it’s unclear whether a free upgrade patch will be available.

Not only is a PS5 and Xbox Series version coming, the game is also set to receive “new additional content” when it launches, however, no details were made on what the new features could be. The team has told fans to stay tuned for further updates on the game.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement below:

GreedFall has sold over one million copies worldwide. Thank you so much for making the journey this incredible 💖! Following our community's feedback, Teer Fradee is now coming to next-gen consoles and getting new additional content. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/hM4lcoR5Pn — GreedFall (@greedfall) November 26, 2020

GreedFall originally released last year and presented an open-world RPG for players to undertake. Objectives could be completed through combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth, and a wide range of character customisation options delivered a deep, role-playing experience.

Next year will see multiple games also getting the next-gen treatment. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most notable, along with Marvel’s Avengers. Neither have received a confirmed update as of yet.

Control will also be getting a next-gen patch, however, unlike many other games will not offer the free upgrade path. Instead, players must purchase the newly released Ultimate Edition will ensure owners are eligible for a free upgrade to next-gen when the version launches some time next year.