Ubisoft has announced that, for no particular reason, ‘Far Cry 5’ is going entirely free for all formats, so anyone can get a taste of the action this weekend, from August 5 to 9. Far Cry 5 was released back in 2018 to a good response, with many feeling like it was a return to form with formidable villains to face off against. It spawned a follow up called Far Cry New Dawn which took place after the events of the main Far Cry 5 game as well.