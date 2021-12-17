‘Far Cry 6’ free Danny Trejo DLC officially launches

Ubisoft has released a new free to download piece of content for Far Cry 6 featuring the actor Danny Trejo, as himself.

READ MORE: Investigation finds harassment rife at Ubisoft Singapore

Accidentally released almost two months early in November and then pulled, Ubisoft has now officially released its DLC featuring Hollywood action star Danny Trejo free to all players of Far Cry 6. The new DLC is available on all platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

Advertisement

Following the early release Ubisoft said:

“The Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission is a work-in-progress and was accidentally released early. We’re working to remove it and look forward to when players can check out the final version. We apologize for any confusion caused and will follow up shortly with more information.”

Now finally the time has come for players to team up with Trejo.

The DLC contains two missions starring Danny Trejo. In the first mission Trejo is making tacos when antagonist Antón Castillo and his forces try to stop him. Players will team up with Trejo to take him down and feed the hungry.

Finishing this story will unlock Far Cry 6‘s final mission story. In this mission you will assist Danny Trejo yet again as he helps out students who are protesting against Castillo’s regime.

The Danny Trejo DLC is available right now, after Far Cry 6 released earlier in the year, you can check out our review here.

Advertisement

In other news, Valve has announced that the Steam Deck will not be delayed past February, after component shortages meant that it was not ready for release in time for the holidays. The company will also be upgrading many of Steam’s most popular games such as the Half Life series, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to run well on its handheld system.