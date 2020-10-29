‘Far Cry 6’ has been delayed to make the game players “aspire to play”

Ubisoft has delayed Far Cry 6 to allow the team more time to work on the game and focus on staff well-being.

Read More: Video games about real world crimes are a step too far

The game was originally set to release on February 18, 2021, however, has since been delayed. The company confirmed the news in a tweet, after Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine were reportedly discovered to be delayed in the company’s Q2 earnings report.

The statement revealed that “while we (Ubisoft) know you are all anxious to get your hands on Far Cry 6, we want to let you know we’ve been given more time”.

Advertisement

It goes on to state the reasons behind the decision are to ensure “this is the game you inspire to play while focusing on the well-being of our teams in this unprecedented global context”.

No word on the new release date has been made, however, the Q2 report suggested the title has moved into the next fiscal year, which begins in April 2021-2022.

You can read the full statement below:

Far Cry 6’s original release would have pinned the title after a huge holiday line-up. Over the coming weeks, the company plans to release Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Immortals: Fenyx Rising. In early 2021, both Riders Republic and Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake plan to launch.

Big changes are also planned for the company’s service based platforms. It will be consolidating all of its previously released services into one package known as Ubisoft Connect. Users will be able to access a variety of unique features, as well as the ability to use game save data across any platform for specific games.

Advertisement

Microsoft is also welcoming Ubisoft to its Xbox Game Pass service, as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege recently joined the service.