‘Far Cry 6’ has been officially announced, full reveal coming soon

After leaking via a since-pulled PlayStation Store listing, Far Cry 6 has officially been announced.

According to teasers released online, the game will receive a full reveal during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on July 12.

The latest instalment is set to see the player take on antagonist Anton, played by Giancarlo Esposito, who is best known for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad. The short teaser shows the character model of Anton with the tagline “Anton would not be pleased.”

You can check out the announcement below.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

Ubisoft’s decision to announce Far Cry 6 ahead of the event on Sunday follows leaks that brought the game to light, alongside an array of leaked gameplay details.

The PlayStation Store listing arrived along with a full description of the game, which read: “Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.”

Further gameplay details were revealed, stating that you will play as guerrilla fighter Dani Rojas, inside “the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara.”

Players will also be able to “employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.”

According to the store listing, Far Cry 6 will be a cross-gen title as a disclaimer states that those who purchase the game on PS4 will be able to upgrade to a PS5 version at no additional cost.

Amongst a more in-depth look at Far Cry 6, the Ubisoft Forward event is set to cast further light on other titles such as Watch Dogs: Legion and Hyper Scape. Additionally, further news and reveals are expected to be made throughout the show.

Microsoft will also be hosting its own event later this month with the Xbox Games Showcase. The stream will give viewers a first look at upcoming titles including Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2. Rumours of other titles have also been circulating including a new entry into the Fable series by developer Playground Games.