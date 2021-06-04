‘Far Cry 6’ is getting a brand new third-person mode

Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6 will switch between first and third-person modes.

READ MORE: Battlefield Hardline 2 is the Battlefield sequel we need right now

Changing direction from its first-person roots, Far Cry 6 will feature moments where the game transitions into a third-person perspective.

Narrative director Navid Khavari told GameSpot that there are “a few reasons” for this.

Advertisement

“In cinematics, [third-person] is something the team tried early on, and it felt surprisingly seamless,” he explained. “It instantly felt like there was more of a connection to Dani’s journey in the world, more of a connection to this epic story in Yara.”

But it’s not just cinematics – third-person moments will appear throughout the game.

When entering guerrilla camps, for example, the point of view will shift into third-person, giving the player a much better view of Dani as they interact with the locals.

“Players will also be able to see their character customizations in these highly-realized story beats,” said Khavari. “In Guerrilla Camps, this is also an opportunity for players to be able to see their fully customized character, everything from their backpack to their clothes.”

This shifting perspective was already debuted in the Far Cry 6 trailer but was thought to be restricted to in-game cut-scenes. But the new third-person mode will also be found in combat.

“In the Supremo backpack moments during gameplay, the third-person transition is intended so players can see all of the backpack’s effects, and better feel its impact in action,” said Khavari.

Advertisement

Supremo backpacks allow the player to use jetpacks, rocket launchers and other unique weapons and gadgets.

As well as the new third-person mode, Far Cry 6 will also include a full co-operative mode.

During a lengthy Reddit AMA on Tuesday (June 1), Alexandre Letendre – game director for Far Cry 6 – confirmed that ” Far Cry 6 will come fully playable in co-op like FC5.”