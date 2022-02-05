‘Far Cry 6’ Joseph Seed DLC adds the ‘Far Cry 5’ villain next week

Ubisoft has announced the release date for the Joseph: Collapse DLC in Far Cry 6.

Available from February 8 next week, the DLC will let players take control of Joseph Seed, the villain from Far Cry 5.

According to Ubisoft the DLC will “provide a unique opportunity for players to tap into Joseph’s tortured mind, face off against his former cult followers after his faith has collapsed, and ultimately confront his family members as he struggles to conquer his inner demons.

“Players will embody Joseph Seed, the iconic villain from Far Cry 5, in a twisted version of Hope County, Montana for a brand-new experience inspired by the roguelite genre,” the developer added.

Far Cry 6 already has DLC based around Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3 and Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, who were both villains in their respective games.

Step into Joseph's mind on February 8th with the release of Joseph: Collapse 💥 pic.twitter.com/tHUx34mqiP — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) February 3, 2022

Players of the Far Cry 6 DLC can invite friends who own the game to play with the Buddy Pass, even if they haven’t purchased the DLC itself.

According to a report last year, the potentially titled Far Cry 7 may be going for a more online-orientated approach. Axios’ Stephen Totilo said what was previously reported about the series going in a “radically different direction” actually “tracks with a source of my own who said the company was exploring a more online-oriented approach for a sequel.”

That said, no official word has been given on the sequel as of yet.

Far Cry 6 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia.

In other news, fixes for co-op and item redemption are coming to Dying Light 2, after over 1,000 fixes were added to the game already on launch day. This follows Techland asking players not to play early copies so the patch could help stabilise the game.