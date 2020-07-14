‘Far Cry 6’ narrative director explains game’s politically-charged themes

Navid Khavari, the narrative director for Far Cry 6, has revealed more information about the upcoming game, including its setting and the politically-charged themes explored over the course of the game.

In a Q&A post on the Ubisoft website, Khavari explained that the game’s tropical setting of Yara is heavily inspired by Cuba, which the development team visited in order to prepare for the game.

“We wanted to tell a story about revolution, and when you tell a story about revolution, you’re talking about guerrilla warfare. When you’re talking about guerrilla warfare, you go to Cuba,” Khavari said. He added that the developing team spent a month in Cuba, where they were able to meet “actual former guerrillas”.

He also detailed lead antagonist Antón Castillo’s motives, saying that “with Antón, really what he’s saying is, ‘I’m going to build paradise, but paradise isn’t for everyone.’ For him, it’s this idea that paradise comes at a cost, and he will enslave those who are against him to work as forced labor to get what he wants”.

The events seen in the cinematic reveal trailer will be “separate from the game”, but Castillo’s son will play a large role in defining the game’s villain, Khavari noted.

“But you take someone like [Antón], and then you couple that with having a teenage son – Diego is 13 years old – and I think, for us, that’s something that Far Cry has never really had. It allows for a complex dynamic.”

Khavari goes on to say that Diego “wants to forge his own path and be his own person, but he feels this obligation – because he loves his father – to be pulled to this darker territory by following his father’s footsteps”.

Far Cry 6 was officially revealed on Sunday (July 12) at the Ubisoft Forward event. The game is scheduled to be released on February 18, 2021 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X.