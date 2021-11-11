‘Far Cry 6’ sets a release date for the villainous ‘Vaas: Insanity’ add-on

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6‘s first paid DLC (downloadable content) will launch on Tuesday 16th November.

The previously announced Vaas: Insanity DLC introduces Vaas Montenegro as a playable character. Voiced by Better Call Saul actor, Michael Mando, it’s the start of Far Cry 6‘s plan to cast players as some of the series’ most infamous villains.

Montenegro previously starred in Far Cry 3, with future roguelite-inspired instalments to include Far Cry 4‘s Pagan Min and Far Cry 5‘s Joseph Seed.

Advertisement

Ubisoft has described Vaas: Insanity as players “starting with nothing more than a pistol to defend themselves.” From there, they “will need to find new weapons and unlock power-ups to become stronger and progress deeper into the depths of Vaas’ psyche”.

While battling “inner demons”, it promises to be “unlike any experience from Far Cry before” as players explore the backstory of the villain via a “twisted” version of the Rook Islands. Players will have to collect keys and attempt to escape their own mind in a rogue like style “die and retry” experience.

Future instalments are expected in 2022. Episode 2 is Pagan: Control and will launch in January while Joseph: Collapse arrives in March.

Owners of the Far Cry 6 Season pass get all the DLC for free.

Recently, a Far Cry 6 update that featured a new mission starring Hollywood star, Danny Trejo, was pulled after it was mistakenly released too early. At the time, Ubisoft claimed it was a “work-in-progress”.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Sony has cut back its production plans of the PlayStation 5 meaning it’s likely to be even harder to get hold of one for a while to come.