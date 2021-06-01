‘Far Cry 6’ narrative director confirms “our story is political” and partly inspired by Cuba

Far Cry 6’s narrative director has confirmed that despite what many gamers were led to believe, the upcoming action-adventure game will be political.

In an interview with The Gamer last week, Navid Khavari said that the forthcoming game is not meant to be “a political statement about what’s happening in Cuba specifically”. His statement was later widely interpreted to mean that Far Cry 6 would not be political in nature.

However, Khavari has since clarified his comments in a new statement posted on the official Ubisoft website. The narrative director is now saying that the game will feature inherently political messages and themes – it just won’t specifically focus on the real-life Caribbean island.

“Our story is political,” Khavari said. “A story about a modern revolution must be. There are hard, relevant discussions in Far Cry 6 about the conditions that lead to the rise of fascism in a nation, the costs of imperialism, forced labour, the need for free-and-fair elections, LGBTQ+ rights, and more within the context of Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean.”

Khavari explained that while Yara takes certain cues from Cuba, it is also inspired by “other countries around the [real] world that have experienced political revolutions in their histories”. His team have worked with “creators and collaborators” who represent the game’s cultural inspirations and also “brought on experts and consultants to examine the game story” in order to ensure it was “told with sensitivity”.

“But if anyone is seeking a simplified, binary political statement specifically on the current political climate in Cuba, they won’t find it,” Khavari said.

“What players will find is a story that’s point-of-view attempts to capture the political complexity of a modern, present-day revolution within a fictional context. We have attempted to tell a story with action, adventure, and heart, but that also isn’t afraid to ask hard questions.”

Ubisoft is set to release Far Cry 6 on October 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia. Last month, the developer shared two new trailers for the game, including one that showcases its mixture of stealth and explosive combat gameplay.