‘Far Cry 6’ will have third-person perspective sections and be political

The story of the ‘Far Cry’ series is a bit of a strange one, and while it’s always been a first-person shooter, the first game in the series really was different to how the game is nowadays. But don’t think back too hard on the early days of the series, or you’ll end up remembering how ‘Far Cry 2’ had a mechanic whereby you had to get malaria injections every now and then to keep going. But ‘Far Cry 6’ looks more like the games in the series that made it hugely popular. A very strong narrative direction with stand-out characters. This time Ubisoft has even drafted in famed actor Giancarlo Esposito for a leading role, known for playing characters in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul to name but a few. That doesn’t mean it’s sticking to the mould entirely, though.