‘Far Cry 6’ won’t have an Arcade mode or map editor

Far Cry 6 will not include fan favourite Arcade and map-editor features, according to Ubisoft developers.

In a new Reddit AMA, several Far Cry 6 developers took questions from fans about their upcoming first-person action game, revealing much more about what players can expect when it launches on October 7.

On the topic of Arcade mode and its map editor, Far Cry 6‘s game director Alexandre Letendre said: “No, Arcade will not come back.”

“Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution.”

More answers from the AMA addressed Far Cry‘s narrative including one regarding multiple-choice options and “secret endings”, with narrative director Navid Khavari teasing fans with an unclear answer.

“Finally!” Khavari said, “I get to answer once and for all that the ending of Far Cry 6 is [redacted] and then [redacted] water buffalo.”

The developers also revealed that the game won’t have the same weapon tier system from Far Cry New Dawn because it “didn’t fit our fantasy and world”, so Ubisoft has gone with a different route.

Additionally, the franchise’s recurring character Hurk won’t be appearing in the next installment because “in the context of Yara (the setting of Far Cry 6) we wanted to mainly spotlight characters from the region.”

Far Cry 6 is set to launch on October 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

After a recent conversation surrounding the main story of Far Cry 6, narrative director Navid Khavari has confirmed that the game will be political.