‘Far Cry’ executive producer leaves Ubisoft after 10 years

Dan Hay, who has worked at Ubisoft Montreal as executive producer of the series since Far Cry 3, has stepped down to start “a new chapter”.

Ubisoft revealed to VGC, that the senior developer of the popular open world franchise would be leaving the company today (November 12).

“After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional life and he will be leaving on November 12,”

“While Dan has not announced where his path is taking him, we are confident that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences he seeks and deserves. We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future”

“In the interim, the brand team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal as well as a highly capable team of producers and directors, in addition to continuing its collaborations with a number of other studios around the world.”

Dan Hay was involved in the development of six different Far Cry titles: Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn, working primarily in the role of executive producer but also taking the lead as creative director on the fifth title.

Suspicion was aroused surrounding Hay’s departure from Ubisoft when, despite working in a senior role in one of the company’s most popular franchises for over a decade, Hay was not given a major credit in the latest release Far Cry 6.

