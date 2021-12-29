‘Farming Simulator 22’ is more popular in Europe than ‘Forza Horizon 5’

Farming Simulator 22 has been more popular than other high profile games in Europe, according to gaming sales statistics.

Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz shared this on Twitter, with one of the first tweets from Dring saying that “across Europe, more people have bought Farming Simulator 22 than Skywards Sword HD, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Monster Hunter Rise, Forza Horizon 5 and Guardians of the Galaxy”

While there is no way to discern region, according to SteamDB Farming Simulator 22 had a peak concurrent player count of 105,636, which is slightly more than Battlefield 2042’s count of 105,397, though this number does not include those on Origin.

Dring also shared that “we all love Metroid Dread, and it’s a lot bigger than previous Metroids. But in the European Switch chart, it only manages No.23 behind New Pokémon Snap (but ahead of Super Mario 3D All-Stars).”

He also states that It Takes Two is the year’s best performing new IP in Europe, ahead of Outriders.

There was also information about how European markets have responded to new releases. “There are only two ‘new’ games in the Top Ten for Europe (GSD data)… Call of Duty: Vanguard and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl would be in there if those games were counted as one. Far Cry 6 still has a couple of weeks to make it,” said Dring.

In other news, Shigeru Miyamoto has taken over Nintendo’s Twitter account to say thank you to fans who voted for the company’s games in a recent Japanese poll of the best console games.

He said: “This is Miyamoto. Thank you for voting for many Nintendo titles in the ‘Video Game General Election’ that aired last night. It was also an opportunity to recall each scene of game development that has been repeated for nearly 40 years. We will continue to create video games that will bring new experiences to everyone.”