‘Farming Simulator 22’ sells over 3million copies

Giants Software has announced that Farming Simulator 22 has surpassed 3million copies sold.

Since launching on November 22, the farming sim has sold 3million in just nine weeks. To celebrate the milestone, Giants has released a brand new “Accolades for Farming Simulator 22” trailer which you can watch below.

“I’d like to thank our community. Our modders, influencers, gamers and partners. All those who play a role in sustaining our growing ecosystem”, comments Christian Ammann, CEO of Giants Software. “We are excited to embrace new opportunities and projects in 2022 – with new content to extend the experience of simulated agriculture and Farming Simulator 22.”

Back in December 2021, the game achieved more than 1.5million sales in its first week of launch. At the time, the game gained a lot of players, even attracted more players than Battlefield 2042 according to SteamDB.

Following the launch, more content will be arriving for Farming Simulator 22, such as the Year One Season Pass which will feature free updates and extend the game even further. The first content update, including three new brands and 16 machines, is already available to download.

Farming Simulator 22 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. As the synopsis explains, “the game introduces players to the most extensive farming simulation to date, including new features like production chains forming agricultural empires and seasonal cycles bringing new challenges.”

