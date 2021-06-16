‘Fatal Frame: Maiden Of Black Water’ remaster to arrive later this year

Koei Tecmo has announced a remaster of the 2014 Wii U exclusive Fatal Frame: Maiden Of Black Water.

The developer announced the remaster of Maiden Of Black Water, which is the fifth and latest instalment in the Fatal Frame series, during Nintendo’s E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation. The modern port of the survival horror game will be released later this year for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

According to the announcement video’s description, the remaster of Maiden Of Black Water will also feature “upgraded visuals” that will offer “an even more terrifying and immersive experience”, a brand-new photo mode plus an expanded selection of outfits for the main protagonists.

Advertisement

Other games that were announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation, include

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2, Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more.

The trailer for The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 closed out Nintendo’s showcase. “Two years have passed since we first announced this game and we’ve been unable to share anything with you in that time,” said series producer Eiji Aonuma at the event. “However, development has been steadily progressing. For today we’ve prepared some new footage to show a bit more of the game.”

In other gaming news, Bloober Team has confirmed that its third-person horror game The Medium will be released for the PlayStation 5. The forthcoming port will also feature “full DualSense Controller Support”, according to the announcement trailer, although specific details have yet to be revealed.