February’s PS Plus games include ‘Control Ultimate Edition’

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed its upcoming February 2021 selection of free games for PS Plus subscribers.

Starting February 2, PS Plus members can claim and keep Control Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars and Concrete Genie. All will be free to download for PS5 and PS4 owners through March 1, at which point a new set of games will be rotated in.

See the full announcement below:

Control: Ultimate Edition, Concrete Genie, and Destruction AllStars are your February PlayStation Plus games.

505 Games and Remedy Entertainment’s Control Ultimate Edition is available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners. It follows Jesse Faden, Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, as she investigates an anomalous structure called the Oldest House.

The Ultimate Edition includes Control’s base game as well as both The Foundation and AWE expansions. The PlayStation 5 version also supports the console’s Game Help feature, which offers hints and solutions to puzzles as you explore.

Destruction AllStars is available a bit longer, until April 5. Players choose one of 16 competitors to crush their enemies in this vehicular combat arena. Each hero has their own unique abilities and vehicle for use in free-for-all or team battles. It’s a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and like Control, supports the Game Help feature for hints and tricks.

Concrete Genie is only available for PlayStation 4 PS Plus subscribers. In it, players use a magical paintbrush to return the town of Denska to its bright and colorful self. Your living paint can create creatures called Genies that can assist you in solving puzzles. This game also supports optional PlayStation VR segments as well.

Sony continues to offer a wide variety of free titles to PS Plus subscribers. In November 2020, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan opined on whether the company would expand its PlayStation Plus Collection service. It is a smaller, bite-sized version of Xbox Game Pass featuring some of PlayStation’s greatest hits. As of now, there are no plans for discontinuing it.