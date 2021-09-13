‘FIFA 2022’’s Ones To Watch include Grealish, Ronaldo and Lukaku

FIFA 2022 has announced details of Ones To Watch, where a handful of recently-transferred players are equipped with special items that can be upgraded over the course of the season based on their real-life performances.

According to EA, “Ones To Watch celebrates the transfer window’s biggest movers with dynamic items that have the potential to upgrade all season long in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team based on how players perform for their new clubs.”

“As players show off their skills on the pitch for their new club, their Ones To Watch item will upgrade when they receive a performance-based in-form item such as Team Of The Week and Man Of The Match.” Upgrades will only be in effect for the current 2021/22 domestic season though.

The first four Ones To Watch players are Jack Grealish, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Ibrahima Konaté, with more to be announced as more transfer deals are finalised.

FIFA 2022 is out on October 1 and players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition will receive an untradeable Ones To Watch player item ready to use in the Ultimate Team game mode.

FIFA 2022 will also include the ability to turn off other player’s celebrations as well as host an expanded manager and player career modes, which makes kits, stadiums and club crests all customisable.

Off the pitch, presenter and pundit Alex Scott has been confirmed as FIFA’s first English-speaking female commentator, when she makes her appearance on FIFA 2022.

“This is a big moment for FIFA, for football and women and girls across the world,” she said in a Tweet. “It’s also a big moment for me personally and professionally.”

It’s also been announced that Wrexham FC will feature in FIFA 2022. The news came via Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham FC with Rob McElhenney. The Welsh team will be found in the Rest Of World category because no other teams from the National League feature in the game, so it’s the only place the team could really fit.