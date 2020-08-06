‘FIFA 21’ drops two celebrations to curb player toxicity

EA Sports has set out to reduce toxic behaviour in FIFA 21 by removing two celebrations: Shush and A-Ok.

Per a report from Eurogamer, the celebrations being pulled from EA Sports’ upcoming game will also result in less time being wasted in-game as players are forced to watch rival celebrations.

The first of the two cancelled celebrations is Shush, in which players run around the field with a finger pressed to their lips, prolonging rivals’ torment before the game is allowed to resume.

Advertisement

The second celebration that is being cut is the A-Ok celebration, which carries more sinister implications now, with the Ok gesture being used a symbol of white supremacy. The sign has since been removed from a few games, the most notable of which, is Call Of Duty.

“We were told by the community that there’s toxic behaviours in the game and we wanted to make sure we removed them,” FIFA 21’s lead gameplay producer Sam Rivera said in a media call. “So we removed some of the celebrations that people thought were not the best idea to have in the game”

He went on to explain how the removal of these celebrations would improve the overall flow of the game. “The flow is shorter, which is to try to keep you playing most of the time instead of just waiting. All together the intention there is just to keep you playing instead of doing other things that may not be necessary in the game.”

Other measures are also being taken to reduce the time wasted during a game. FIFA 21 will no longer feature the “walk back” cinematic after scoring a goal, which reduces the time spent watching cutscenes.

Other features have also been scale back. For instance, in FIFA 20, players are given 30 seconds to complete actions during set-pieces. For FIFA 21, players are now given 10 seconds for kick-offs, 12 seconds for throw-ins, 15 seconds for goal kicks and 20 seconds for free kicks.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 will launch worldwide on October 9, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Pre-ordering the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition will allow gamers to play the game from October 6.

Players who purchase the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade the game to the PS5 and Xbox Series X at no additional cost when next-gen consoles are released.