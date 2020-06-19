‘FIFA 21’ has been confirmed for an October release

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed that FIFA 21 will arrive this October for current-gen consoles.

The game was revealed during today’s EA Play Live 2020 showcase through a new EA Sports trailer, and the subsequent launch of the FIFA 21 website. The trailer featured a mash-up of footage from FIFA 21 and the previously announced Madden NFL 21.

Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

It was confirmed at the event that FIFA 21 will launch worldwide on October 9, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-ordering the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition will allow gamers to play the game from October 6.

The FIFA website also revealed that the game will come with Dual Entitlement. Players who purchase the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade the game to the PS5 and Xbox Series X at no additional cost. The feature will be available for both physical and digital copies of the game. Dual Entitlement will only be available for redemption until the release of FIFA 22.

The transfer of player progression between consoles will also be available, although only for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. “All progress you make or content you acquire within FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (including players, items, coins, FIFA Points, match record, and leaderboard placement), as well as all progression in VOLTA FOOTBALL will transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and back, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back”, EA announced on its website.

“Progress within all other modes including Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, etc. will be specific to the console you are playing on and won’t transfer between consoles.”

Advertisement

During the EA Play Live showcase, the company also announced the release of The Sims 4, Titanfall 2 and more on Steam.