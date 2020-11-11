‘FIFA 21’: Here’s what the game looks like on next-gen consoles

EA Sports has shared the first official peek at what the next-gen version of FIFA 21 will look like when it launches next month.

The developer has released two new stills from the upcoming enhanced game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The images feature photorealistic models of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix – a notable improvement from current-gen graphics.

Check them out below.

when #FIFA21 arrives on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S on December 4th.

The next-gen version of FIFA 21 will launch on December 4 on consoles, while the enhanced PC edition will only arrive sometime next year. Players who own current-gen versions of the game also will be entitled to a free next-gen upgrade, but only for the equivalent next-gen console – for example, PS4 to PS5.

Players have until the launch of FIFA 22, supposed sometime in late-2021, to claim their upgraded version of FIFA 21. Additionally, users who own physical copies of the game have been advised to hold on to the discs as they will be required to launch the game on next-gen consoles.

“If you buy a physical copy of FIFA 21, you’ll need the disc to be inserted into your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to be able to launch FIFA 21 on those consoles,” EA noted. For more information about FIFA 21 on next-gen consoles, head to the EA Sports website.

EA Sports previously confirmed that players will not be able to transfer most of their progress for FIFA 21 from current to next-gen, with the exception of the Volta and FUT game modes. Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and more will all be specific to the console players initially start playing on.

“When we start developing for a new generation of consoles, there’s ultimately some trade-offs we need to make,” he said. “So we decided that the time required to make all modes transferable was better used to build new features and improvements across the entire game, along with addressing feedback from our players.”