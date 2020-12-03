FIFA 21’s next-gen update has gone live a day earlier than expected, with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players able to update today (December 3).

The update is free for playerswho purchased the Xbox One or PS4 version of the game, improving the graphics and load times for the more capable next-gen machines. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game don’t go on sale until December 4, which is when the update was expected.

However, EA have decided to release it a day early, meaning loyal players who already own FIFA 21 get to experience next-gen first.

Amongst the general faster-and-better updates, players in next-gen FIFA 21 have better hair and muscle definition, while the ball will compress when kicked to show its weight. The game runs in 4K and has deferred rendering and runtime lighting, designed to make textures more realistic.

EA have already confirmed that only some progress will carry over across the generations. All of your players in Ultimate Team and Volta will be waiting for you in next-gen, but nothing else. Career Mode, Online Seasons, and Pro Clubs will all be reset to their default state on next-gen.

Amongst all the professional footballers, you can also unlock Dua Lipa for your Volta team.

FIFA executive producer Aaron McHardy explained to Eurogamer that there are “some trade-offs we need to make” when it comes to a cross-generation game. He also said that if they allowed players to carry over everything, the update would have come much later in the year.

To grab the update, players must select the last-gen FIFA 21 icon in the Library, then select the box marked ‘Free Digital Upgrade’. It will then prompt to ‘Buy Now’, but the cost will read at zero. The game is 55 GB.

PC players will not receive any of these updates, with EA explaining they want to keep the minimum specs on PC low.

The next-gen version still contains Zlatan Ibrahimović, despite an ongoing legal dispute.