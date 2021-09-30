‘FIFA 22’ avoid price fixing for Benjamin Mendy ahead of trial

Additional reporting by Matt Kamen.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been “price fixed” in FIFA 22’s FUT cards following allegations of rape.

The defender, who is awaiting trial until January 2022, has already been removed from EA’s FIFA 22 where possible – but online items such as FUT cards have been more difficult to take out.

“As Benjamin Mendy has been removed from the active rosters of both Manchester City and the French National team, in FIFA 22 he has also been removed from respective rosters and suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft while he is awaiting trial,” explained EA yesterday.

Unfortunately, they also confirmed that Mendy was still in some FUT packs before the changes were made.

“We can confirm the changes in FUT were made the day after the launch of the EA Play early access trial resulting in some players having access to Mendy in packs before the suspension kicked in.”

But now, EA has taken steps to avoid profiteering in the wake of the impending trial. “Any current cards in circulation have been price fixed,” they confirmed.

A quick look in-game reveals that Benjamin Mendy’s FUT card now has a max price of 5,000 coins – stopping those who own the card from hiking up the price under the circumstances. However, there are currently over 1,000 copies of Benjamin Mendy available on the transfer market.

After making Mendy available for a single day, it looks as though there’s no easy fix to remove him from the transfer market. For now, a low maximum price will at least stop players from profiting off the back of a real-world trial. But with over 1,000 copies of the defender available to purchase, it begs the question – will Benjamin Mendy really get removed from the game entirely?

