‘FIFA 22’ is available to play today with EA Play

Players excited for FIFA 22 can play up to ten hours of the game now ahead of the game’s launch next month.

EA Sports’ football game FIFA 22 is available in an early access trial for players who have a subreption to EA play. The service is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Players can play up to 10 hours of the game, and all progress and achievements are carried over to the full release to save all work. The full release of FIFA 22 will be on October 1 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Ahead of FIFA 22‘s launch EA have revealed the first season of rewards for Ultimate Team. As review copies have gone out, the first season has also gone live. The season will end on November 15 and will feature 30 rewards players can earn by playing. The top tier will offer the choice between three footballers, Davidson, Bou or Pedro Porro. A list of all of the rewards throughout the season has also been revealed.

When NME first looked at FIFA 22, we said, “First impressions are often misleading, and FIFA 22 should be very grateful for that. A cringeworthy introductory sequence lets you create your “avatar” for this year’s game and includes the worst performances by Thierry Henry and David Beckham you’ll ever see. Neither are actors, that much is apparent, so thank goodness FIFA 22 feels incredible on the pitch so far.”

“It’s too early to say if it’ll stick the landing, and tens of hours will take place over the coming days alone, but while the first impression of the game might be some bad footballer acting, the footballing action is outstanding.”

A full review of FIFA 22 will also be available, which goes live on Monday, September 27.

