‘FIFA 22’ release date, trailer, Hypermotion and everything we know so far

FIFA 22 is – unsurprisingly – the next big game in the annual sports brand coming from Electonic Arts and EA Sport.

This year is promised to be a huge year for FIFA: not only is the developer moving forward with a “massive year of innovation” for the game, but we’re also going to see some key changes to the football formula that players have been keen to see for years as the series enters its second year on new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware.

Kylian Mbappe will be on the FIFA 22 cover, marking the second time he’s graced the cover of a FIFA game – and why not? He’s one of the hottest players of the moment. The only other players to date to have earned the honour of appearing on two covers in a row are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

FIFA 22 release date, platforms and price

So when does FIFA 22 come out? FIFA 22 is due to release on October 1 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.

The game will have a variety of editions: the Standard Edition will set you back £59.99/$59.99 (and you can shave 10% off that price by pre-ordering the game ahead of launch).

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will cost £89.99/$89.99 and will come with a host of extra features, including 4 days early access, a Ones to Watch Player, 4600 FIFA Points, and a FUT Heroes Player if you pre-order before August 11.

Perhaps the most controversial thing about the way EA is rolling the game out this year, though, is that you will not be able to upgrade to the next-gen versions of FIFA 22 for free. With FIFA 21, you could buy any version of the game and upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for free (if you owned it on the corresponding platform).

With FIFA 22, only the Ultimate Edition will come with Dual Entitlement (as per an EA FAQ).

“Dual Entitlement is only available with the purchase of the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition of FIFA 22 does not include Dual Entitlement. That means if you purchase FIFA 22 Standard Edition on PS4 and upgrade to PS5 later, you would need to purchase the PS5 version of the game to play,” says the publisher.

Bear that in mind if you wish to upgrade your version of the game in the future.

FIFA 22 trailers

To date, we’ve only seen one trailer for this year’s entry in the game. The Official Reveal Trailer shared the first information we’re seeing on the game’s “unprecedented volume of high-quality real-human movement data” and debuted the new Hypermotion animation system that boasts over 4,000 new animations, based on data captured from 22 footballers playing the game.

Check it out below.

What’s new in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 is regarded as the first version of the game to be released properly on next-gen consoles (rather than just running better on them), and that means EA has been able to make some adjustments to the gameplay systems.

For example, EA has outlined a new AI system for goalkeepers which makes for more reliable and realistic shot-stopping, with more ‘human’ decision-making. Goalies will have personalities that will make them react differently when they’re under pressure, too.

Ball physics have been addressed, too. “Tuned parameters including speed, swerve, air drag, air resistance, ground friction, and rolling friction mean every touch, trap, shot, volley, pass, and dribble will look, move, and fly like the real thing,” EA claims. We’ll see how that shakes out in the final game, though.

Explosive Sprint also allows you more control over quick bursts of energy from your players and promises to make both attacking and defending a touch more dynamic.

A gameplay trailer for FIFA 22 will be shown off on July 20 as part of EA Play Live Spotlight.