‘FIFA 22’ Team of the Week 11 stars Virgil Van Dijk, De Jong and Saka

The 11th Team of the Week for FIFA 22 has been revealed, and it features Liverpool FC & Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The new items, which will be put into packs at 6PM UK on December 1st feature special upgraded versions of the best performing players of the week. Following Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Southampton, Virgil Van Dijk headlines the group of special items.

His new item sees him receive a plus 2 upgrade to his pace and physical stats and a plus 1 to his defending stats, which now sits at an almighty 92.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong also receives an upgraded item following his goal against Villarreal. While not as strong as his Road to the Knockouts item, he now features 82 pace, 70 shooting, 87 passing, 89 dribbling, 78 defending and 80 physical making him one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the game.

Premier League players James Maddison, İlkay Gündoğan and Bukayo Saka also receive in-form items for their performances. Bukayo Saka is this week’s featured Team of the Week, earning him a double upgrade.

This week, the full list of players is:

84 – Lopes (GK)

90 – Van Dijk (CB)

83 – Rafael Toloi (CB)

82 – Hector (LB)

88 – De Jong (CM)

86 – Gündoğan (CM)

84 – Maddison (CAM)

85 – Saka (RM)

86 – Griezmann (ST)

85 – Laborde (ST)

84 – Berardi (RW)

This week’s Team of the Week reserves are:

81 – Diego Lopez (GK)

81 – Centonze (RWB)

84 – Diaby (RM)

82 – Mena (RM)

81 – Juanmi (RM)

81 – Bebou (RW)

81 – Gradel (LW)

80 – Mozo (RB)

78 – Grosicki (LM)

75 – Bahebri (LM)

80 – Ruben (ST)

76 – Olsen (ST)

