‘FIFA 22’ Team of the Week 14 stars Kevin De Bruyne and Lewandowski

The 14th Team of the Week for FIFA 22 has been revealed, and it features Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern Munich sensation Robert Lewandowski.

The new items, which will be put into packs at 6PM UK on December 22, feature unique upgraded versions of the best performing players of the week.

Following his performance for Bayern Munich during which he scored a goal, French defender Upamecano receives his second in-form item of the season. This will also cause his One To Watch item to upgrade for players who already have it.

Advertisement

Sticking with Bayern, Robert Lewandowski’s domination of the Bundesliga has earned him another in-form item. This item boasts 93 shooting, 87 dribbling and 80 pace, making him one of the most complete strikers in the game if a little bit too slow.

Arsenal standout Gabriel Martinelli is this week’s Star Player, meaning he receives a double upgrade on his standard card, pushing him to an impressive 84 overall rating. 93 pace and 86 dribbling make him one of the most versatile players in the Premier League in the left-midfielder position.

This week, the full list of players is:

87 – Sommer (GK)

86 – Upamecano (CB)

Advertisement

85 – Acerbi (CB)

85 – Cuadrado (RB)

92 – De Bruyne (CAM)

87 – Mahrez (RM)

84 – Rakitic (CM)

84 – G. Martinelli (LM)

93 – Lewandowski (ST)

87 – Gerard Moreno (ST)

86 – Martinez (ST)

This week’s FIFA 22 Team of the Week reserves are:

81 – Ledesma (GK)

82 – Saiss (CB)

81 – Widmer (RWB)

84 – Rafa (RW)

82 – Deulofeu (CF)

82 – Zaniolo (CF)

81 – Jorge Molina (ST)

77 – Vertessen (RM)

75 – Dovedan (CAM)

74 – Tankulic (CAM)

79 – Siebatcheu (ST)

78 – Nicholson (ST)

In other news, according to sales data, FIFA 22 is the biggest selling game in the UK this Christmas, at least according to the number of physical units shifted instore.

The likes of Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition also feature in the Top Ten.