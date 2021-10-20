FIFA 22’s next patch will nerf the AI

EA Sports has outlined details on its upcoming patch for FIFA 22, specifically how it nerfs the game’s AI.

Details for Title Update #2 were shared yesterday (October 19). The patch makes a raft of changes but the most notable goes towards “reducing the the effectiveness of AI controlled players blocking Lobbed Passes and crosses”. Currently, AI controlled players are able to stretch too far to block these, making the game feel broken.

AI teams are also now more likely to commit fouls during matches played on Semi-Pro difficulty and above. This does not necessarily mean the AI will commit more fouls, only that the tackles they currently commit will not be overlooked by the referee.

Advertisement

While not strictly only on the CPU side, a fix will also prevent the goalkeeper from being able to perform a Goal Kick across the entire pitch.

The update will also fix a number of glitches, but one issue is currently only affecting the PC version, where visual stuttering occurs after performing Skill Moves during matches.

Title Update #2 rolls out soon for PC (Origin/Steam) and Stadia, with consoles to follow at a later date. The full breakdown of patch notes can be found here.

Earlier this month, EA hinted that the FIFA series may undergo a name change, although this won’t affect its separate partnerships and licenses within football, as the publisher has extended its contract with FIFPRO, committing to “deliver the greatest, most authentic football experience to more than 150 million players globally”.

In response, FIFA has said that it is open to working with new video game companies, saying, “The future of gaming and esports for football stakeholders must involve more than one party controlling and exploiting all rights.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a patch will halve the install size for Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy on PC, after it was initially reported to take up a staggering 150GB storage space.