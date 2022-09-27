‘FIFA 23’ allows players to stop commentators criticising them

In good news for any struggling FIFA players out there, FIFA 23 has a new feature that disables critical commentary.

Among the new features added to the latest entry to the FIFA franchise is the ability to turn off critical commentary – a must-have for any less skilled, or more easily-agitated players.

Enabling the option will prevent the game’s commentators from pointing out your mistakes, but will continue to comment on everything else during a match. Although, as Eurogamer notes, the feature is apparently a little imperfect right now, with critical comments still slipping through despite the feature being enabled.

Still, it’s early days – the game hasn’t officially launched yet, and will release on September 30. However, there’s a number of ways for eager fans to play it early – the game is available right now to both EA Play subscribers and to those who purchased the game’s Ultimate Edition. We have full details on all of that right here.

Of course, that’s not the only new feature found in FIFA 23. The game boasts a new “absolutely vital” anti-cheat system on PC, which is designed to “ensure fair play and tackle PC cheat developers on an even playing field.”

Beyond that, the latest FIFA entry brings a host of other changes, including a new AI-driven system that aims to add unique animations across gameplay, as well as the introduction of Technical Dribbling – which is designed to add more control and realism to player movement.

For a full list of what to expect from FIFA 23, you can check out our full guide here.

Elsewhere in games, Grammy award-winning artist T-Pain has called for Apex Legends fans to stop harassing the game’s developers, after an increase of toxic behaviour among fans.