‘FIFA 23’ career mode to include real-world managers for the first time

FIFA 23 will be the first game in the long-running annual sports series to let players choose the likeness of real managers in career mode.

Developer EA has highlighted a number of changes coming to FIFA 23’s career mode when it launches this August, with hundreds of managers to choose from.

“We’ve seen feedback from players wanting to play as some of their favourite managers, and we’re happy to say FIFA 23 enables you to play as one of the 350 plus authentic football managers, of which 30 plus have star heads, in Career Mode,” wrote EA in the post.

“Upon selecting the manager of your choice, you can customize their outfit and decide on the club they’ll be in charge of. You have the option of continuing to build a legacy at an authentic manager’s current club, pick a different club to start at, or even create a new club for the manager to lead to glory.”

Career mode will also include the new transfer analyst, who can give a transfer deal a rating between A and F to signify that it makes either the most, or least, financial sense. There’s also a new budget breakdown feature, which will help players understand where all of their money is coming from, and how much budget they have for things like transfers and wages.

This year’s FIFA 23 will be the last game that sees EA and FIFA act as partners on the football series, as 2023’s game will be called EA Sports FC. EA has made it clear that apart from the ending of the FIFA partnership, it will maintain its relationships with over 300 license partners.

FIFA 23 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 30.

