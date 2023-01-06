‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch.

As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.

In recent years, Ronaldo has consistently been one of the best players in the FIFA games, alongside rival Lionel Messi. When FIFA 23 was released back in September though, Ronalso had an overall rating of 90, putting him towards the bottom of the top ten and below Messi. Following his real-world antics, Ronaldo has once more been downgraded in-game.

As reported by Eurogamer, Ronaldo now has an overall rating of 88 – his lowest since he broke through with Manchester United in 2007. His specific stats have also taken a nosedive, with his dribbling down to 81 from 84 while his stamina has been reduced to 70 from 74.

Despite his signing to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, Ronaldo remains a free agent in FIFA 23 following the latest squad update, so can be signed to any team in career mode for free.

