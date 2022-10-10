‘FIFA 23’ tanks Ultimate Team economy with Hero Pack error

EA has mistakenly released a FIFA 23 Hero Pack which has tanked the Ultimate Team economy (via VGC).

The pack offered players a rare FIFA Ultimate Team Hero tradeable item at a heavily reduced rate of 25,000 coins – the items are sometimes worth millions of coins.

After being made available at 6pm BST on Saturday (October 8), players rushed to sell their FUT Hero items in panic due to the rush in supply, before EA quickly removed it after 25 minutes.

The FUT Hero items are rare players, and therefore highly sought-after by fans. Given the rarity of the item, EA’s mistake meant that the market was flooded with them, devaluing and wiping off millions of FUT coins.

These losses are permanent, with nearly all the players losing value as a result. The market has begun to recover since the mistake, though the coins lost are irreversible.

EA has not yet commented on the error.

Meanwhile, last month it was confirmed that fan favourite TV character Ted Lasso and his team AFC Richmond would be available on FIFA 23.

The Jason Sudeikis character is a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in career mode, though fans will be able to use Lasso in whichever club suits them.

The game launched last month, and in NME‘s four-star review, we said: “Essentially, EA Sports’ FIFA series is like Match of the Day; It happens like clockwork, you watch it consistently and you’ll continue to do so even if it’s had stylistic changes or presenter swaps.

“FIFA 23 is the same. It’s going to keep you occupied until next year and even if EA’s series is going through a transitional period, you’re going to buy it again and again. A name change won’t stop that and if this is the iteration we have for the next 12 months, we have a great deal to celebrate, especially in front of the away end.”