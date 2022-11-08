‘FIFA 23’ predicts World Cup winners using simulation

FIFA 23 has predicted this year’s World Cup winners after simulating all 64 matches of the forthcoming tournament.

Using the in-depth player ratings used for the game’s various FIFA World Cup play modes, EA Sports played out all 64 matches from the group stage to the final and determined that Argentina will win the World Cup on the game’s update which is released tomorrow (November 9), reports ESPN.

Messi was also predicted to win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball for being the top goal scorer and the best player at the tournament and made it into the Team of the Tournament where he was joined by four of his national teammates – Emiliano Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul.

EA Sports previously ran similar simulations before the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and each time they picked the correct winner of the tournament – Spain, Germany and France.

Meanwhile, the game will bring back the most popular FIFA anthems with 40 of the very best tracks from the past 25 years as part of its World Cup update.

Glass Animals’ ‘Heatwaves’ was crowned the most popular anthem. Rounding out the top five most listened to FIFA tracks were Avicii with ‘The Nights’, Billie Eilish’s ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’, ‘On Top Of The World’ by Imagine Dragons and Bad Bunny’s ‘Ojitos Lindos’.

You can check out the top 100 via a dedicated Spotify playlist here.

Earlier this year, EA‘s president of music Steve Schnur revealed that Kasabian‘s 2004 hit ‘Club Foot’ remains his all-time favourite FIFA song but added that Blur‘s ‘Song 2’ remains “the quintessential football song”.