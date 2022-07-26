‘FIFA 23’ snatches the rights to Juventus back from Konami

EA Sports has secured the rights to using Italian football club Juventus in FIFA 23, after losing out to Konami several years ago.

EA Sports announced an “exclusive multi-year partnership” on Monday (July 25), which brings Juventus back for FIFA 23.

The company added that it will be Juventus’ “exclusive sport video gaming partner”, which will bring the football club’s team, stadium, logo and kits to FIFA 23.

Along with the partnership, former Juventus player Claudio Marchisio will be recognised with a Hero item in FIFA 23, while current Juventus player Dušan Vlahović will become an ambassador for the game.

Speaking to the partnership, Juventus’ chief revenue officer Giorgio Ricci said the club “chose EA Sports to go one step further because it is a partner sharing our vision and ambition.”

This will mark the first time that Juventus has appeared in a FIFA game since 2019, as Konami secured the team as an exclusive club for PES 2020. The contract between Konami and Juventus expired in June 2022 (via Givemesport), however Konami confirmed that losing exclusivity “will not affect any users’ acquired Dream Team players and can be used as normal in-game.”

Over the last few weeks, EA Sports has been busy revealing what fans can expect from the company’s next FIFA entry. The game will be EA’s “most connected, inclusive, ambitious and all-around biggest entry” in the series yet, and will feature women’s club football for the first time.

However, EA has also announced that the game will not feature any Russian clubs or teams due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

We recently got to preview FIFA 23, and found that EA’s last FIFA-branded football game is “shaping up to be the biggest and most inclusive FIFA title in history,” with a slew of major improvements across the pitch.

