‘FIFA 23’ web app is now live for early access to FIFA Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 web app is now live, offering eligible players early access to FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) 23.

Electronic Arts (EA) has launched the player to let players open packs and sell items in FUT 23 ahead of the launch of the full game on September 30.

Those wanting to get a head start on FIFA 23 must have created a FUT 22 club in FIFA 22 before August 1, 2022. If players have deleted their FUT 22 clubs then they won’t be able to take part.

Advertisement

The FIFA 23 companion app, which lets players manage their FUT 23 club on mobile, also launches today (September 22) for iOS and Android.

Both the web and companion apps allow players to open their loyalty reward, which varies based on the account history of the player, but do not permit game play.

EA has said that it’s looking into an issue that’s stopping some players from accessing the FIFA 23 web app. “We’re aware of an issue preventing some players connecting to the Web App, and we’re investigating,” EA’s FIFA team tweeted today.

We're aware of an issue preventing some players connecting to the Web App, and we’re investigating. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) September 22, 2022

FIFA 23 is released on the following: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Early access for Ultimate Edition pre-order customers begins on September 27 when a 10-hour trial will also be made available for EA Play members.

EA has said that FUT 23 will include a refreshed chemistry system and a new FUT Moments mode, among other features.

Meanwhile, EA has announced that Apple TV‘s Ted Lasso is coming to FIFA 23, with the fictional manager and his team – AFC Richmond – appearing at launch.

Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis in the show of the same name, will be a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in FIFA 23‘s career mode. However, fans will be able to take Lasso’s expertise to whichever club suits them.

As for AFC Richmond, players can manage the team with Lasso or another manager, including real-world managers or a custom-made character. The squad will be joined by several of its star players – Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas – and its home stadium of Nelson Road will also appear in FIFA 23.