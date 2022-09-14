‘FIFA 23’ will launch with “absolutely vital” new anti-cheat on PC

EA has shared that FIFA 23 will launch with a kernel-level anti-cheat system on PC versions, which the studio says will “ensure fair play and tackle PC cheat developers on an even playing field.”

Announced in a blog post, EA AntiCheat (EAAC) is a “kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution developer in-house” that will be introduced with PC versions of FIFA 23.

Kernel level anti-cheat software operates on the deepest layer of a computer’s software and can keep tabs on nearly any programmes on a computer, giving it a better chance of stopping a cheat before it reaches the game it’s protecting. FIFA will join the likes of Call Of Duty and Valorant in using a kernel-level anti-cheat.

“PC cheat developers have increasingly moved into the kernel, so we need to have kernel-mode protections to ensure fair play and tackle PC cheat developers on an even playing field,” explained EA.

On why the upcoming game needs better anti-cheat, EA said that “for games that are highly competitive and contain many online modes like FIFA 23, kernel-mode protection is absolutely vital.”

“When cheat programs operate in kernel space, they can make their cheat functionally invisible to anti-cheat solutions that live in user-mode,” added EA. “Unfortunately, the last few years have seen a large increase in cheats and cheat techniques operating in kernel-mode, so the only reliable way to detect and block these is to have our anti-cheat operate there as well.”

EA went to acknowledge privacy concerns regarding the access EAAC will have to players’ computers, and said that EAAC will not gather information on anything that’s not connected to the company’s games. EA went on to say that it has worked with “independent, 3rd party security and privacy assessors” to ensure EAAC respects data privacy and won’t introduce any security vulnerabilities.

FIFA 23 is set to launch on September 27 and ahead of the new title, EA’s president of music recently told NME his all-time favourite FIFA track.