‘FIFA’ series removed from digital stores ahead of ‘EA Sports FC’ launch

Electronic Arts‘ FIFA games have been removed from all digital storefronts, just days before the launch of EA Sports FC.

As spotted by VGC, the FIFA series is no longer available to buy on PlayStation or Xbox‘s website, the Epic Games Store, or Steam.

“At the request of the publisher, EA Sports FIFA 23 is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search,” reads a message on the Steam page for FIFA 23.

However, both Steam and Xbox‘s storefronts state FIFA is still available to play via subscription service EA Play. Additionally, FIFA 22 and 23 are still listed on EA’s PC store Origin, but they can only be played by EA Play subscribers.

“This game is only available with an EA Play or EA PlayPro membership,” states EA’s page for FIFA 23.

The series’ removal comes as EA Sports FC 24, EA’s first football game since parting ways with FIFA, prepares to launch.

While those who bought the £90 Ultimate edition have been able to play the game since September 22, the standard edition of EA Sports FC does not launch until Friday (September 29).

The soundtrack for EA Sports FC was recently announced, and includes tracks from The Last Dinner Party, Central Cee, and The Rolling Stones. You can check out EA Sports FC‘s full soundtrack here.

As for FIFA, earlier in the year FIFA president Gianni Infantino claimed its series will “always be the best egame for any girl or boy,” though details of its 2024 re-launch have been kept under wraps so far.

